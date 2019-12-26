Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for sanctity of finality of Prophethood: Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday said the Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation are proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising voice for the sanctity of the finality of Prophethood and advocating the concept of the welfare state of Madina.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also suggested to the international community to devise a legal framework to protect the faith of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet) as the belief in finality of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet is our entire faith, he was addressing the Annual International Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference here.

Islam spread in the sub-continent not through sword, rather teaching and preaching of Muslim scholars, Sufis and saints.

"The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a complete code of life for all social cohorts of humanity whereas overwhelming youth of the Muslim Ummah can play a key role in disseminating the true message of Islam," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Pir Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri said nobody could dare to alter the ideology of islam and Pakistan in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Today we have to re-validate our oath at this forum that no Muslim should blame any innocent person with firm belief in the finality of Prophethood as Qadiani without any information and credence to the accusation which is injustice and would harm the cause of the finality of Prophethood," he added.

The custodian of Golra Sharif Pir Syed Ghulam Nizam ud Din Jami Gilani Qadri in his keynote address said " there should be no conflict and violence in the ranks of Muslim Ummah and all his devotees and followers should take the message of peace and harmony to every Muslim in the society." However, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi was also present on the occasion.

A resolution based on three point agenda was presented in the International Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference demanding the government to constitute a working group of religious scholars to materialize the idea of making Pakistan a welfare state of Madina, abolishing the ribah (interest based economy) and impose Islamic economic system and effective measures to be made for Khatam-e-Nabuwat.

The resolution was read out loud and the participants approved it unanimously to present it before the government.