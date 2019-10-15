Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Saudi Arabia of his initiative for peace, security in region

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Saudi Arabia as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Saudi Arabia as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region. According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will confer with the Saudi leadership in light of his recent consultations with other leaders.

Bilateral ties and other regional developments will also be part of the discussions.This would be Prime Minister Imran's third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a state visit to Pakistan in February.On Sunday, Imran met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

"In the past, Pakistan had hosted Saudi Arabia and Iran and is again willing to facilitate the brotherly countries to iron out their differences," the premier had said in Tehran, adding that it was Pakistan's own initiative to act as a facilitator.Tensions in the region have been high for months, following US President Donald Trump's decision to impose crushing sanctions that target Iran's crude oil sales and have crippled its economy.

Those sanctions came after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers last year.The US blames Iran for the attack, something Tehran denies. Saudi Arabia also blamed the attack on Iran.

However, in an interview the crown prince stated that a war with Iran will be catastrophic for the global economy. "We do not want a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.Later in 1997, a meeting of the leadership of Iran and Saudi Arabia was hosted in Islamabad on the sidelines of an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.Former president Pervez Musharraf also tried to make headway during 2003-2004.

However, his efforts did not make progress because he was seen as too close to the United States. It was worth mentioned here that Prime Minister also visited Saudi Arabia in May and September.