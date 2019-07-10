UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Reaches Karachi On Day Long Visit

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Karachi on his day long visit.After reaching Karachi, PM held one on one meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.Governor Sindh informed the PM about business community demands and problems

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Karachi on his day long visit.After reaching Karachi, PM held one on one meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.Governor Sindh informed the PM about business community demands and problems.He also gave briefing to PM about ongoing projects in Karachi with the cooperation of federation.Talking on the occasion PM said we will move forward by taking along business community.He said business community of Karachi is an important part of economy.All stakeholders have to work together in order to strengthen and restore economy.He said federation will continue co-operation with ongoing projects in Karachi.

PM also directed to complete ongoing projects in Karachi as soon as possible.MQM Pakistan while declaring the visit of PM to Karachi a good gesture said that they hope that PM will fulfill all his promises to Karachi.Earlier PM had met with Imran Ismail on July 5 in Islamabad and he invited PM for Karachi visit.Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that PM will give 42.5 billion and 5 billion separately for Karachi.He said present government is business friendly government.He said economy will not get better when there will no investment in the country.

