Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Quetta on day-long visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached here on day-long visit. The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about the coronavirus situation in Balochistan and the various steps taken to prevent its spread besides the future course of action.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan and members of provincial cabinet will also meet with the prime minister.