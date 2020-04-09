UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Reaches Quetta On Day-long Visit

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Quetta on day-long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached here on day-long visit. The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached here on day-long visit. The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about the coronavirus situation in Balochistan and the various steps taken to prevent its spread besides the future course of action.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan and members of provincial cabinet will also meet with the prime minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Governor Visit Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

11 seconds ago

Another sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Fa ..

13 seconds ago

KPK govt enhances testing capacity to combat Covid ..

14 seconds ago

European stock markets rally in early trade

18 seconds ago

Shoaib Akhtar proposes Pak-India series to raise f ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls on the OIC Virtual Meeting on t ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.