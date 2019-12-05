UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Recommends Three Names For Appointment Of Chief Election Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has recommended three Names for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner.Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has also recommended three names for chief Election Commissioner.PM Imran Khan has approved the names of current secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob, Fazal Abbas and Arif Khan.As the tenure of chief election commissioner Sardar Raza Khan has been ended on Dec 5 and due to vacant post of Election Commissioner this department would become dysfunctional completely.Members of EC from Sindh and Baluchistan have already been retired.

A meeting of parliamentary committee was held under Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari for the appointment of members of Election Commission; however respondents could not develop a consensus upon names.Opposition demanded that government should decide upon the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of ECP all at once.Opposition has also filed a reference in the court in this regard.Fazal Abbas is former federal secretary and Arif Ahmad Khan is too former federal secretary.Shehbaz Shairf has recommended the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ikhlaq Ahmad Tarar for new Chief Election Commissioner

