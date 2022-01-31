UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Rejects Summary For Petrol Price Hike By Rs 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan rejects summary for petrol price hike by Rs 10

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary to increase the petrol price by Rs 10 per liter and diesel by Rs 14, in the national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary to increase the petrol price by Rs 10 per liter and diesel by Rs 14, in the national interest.

The prime minister said that government would bear the burden of the price hike this time to protect the people from the additional economic burden.

As the government was striving to avert the burden of inflation from the people, therefore the prime minister deferred the Energy Ministry's summary despite the fact that the oil prices were increasing worldwide owing to the swelling global inflation.

