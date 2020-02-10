Prime Minister Imran Khan resolving public issues at grassroots level: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only pro-people leader who had realized their problems at grassroots level.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was making all out efforts to reduce inflation and it was going to provide relief to the common people in coming days.

She said the government had controlled extra expenditures through adopting austerity measures.

Zartaj Gul said the prime minister would not surrender before the mafias and the government had started crack down against the sugar and wheat hoarders, adding responsible would be treated as per law of land.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and his friends were holding most of sugar mills in the country and they had destroyed the national economy by adopted redundant policies during their tenures.

The leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) who was the real responsible for current situation of the country had run abroad, she added.

She said the prime minister had issued directives to authorities concerned for reducing inflation and provide relief to poor people of the country.