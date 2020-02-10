UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Resolving Public Issues At Grassroots Level: Zartaj Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan resolving public issues at grassroots level: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only pro-people leader who had realized their problems at grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only pro-people leader who had realized their problems at grassroots level.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was making all out efforts to reduce inflation and it was going to provide relief to the common people in coming days.

She said the government had controlled extra expenditures through adopting austerity measures.

Zartaj Gul said the prime minister would not surrender before the mafias and the government had started crack down against the sugar and wheat hoarders, adding responsible would be treated as per law of land.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and his friends were holding most of sugar mills in the country and they had destroyed the national economy by adopted redundant policies during their tenures.

The leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) who was the real responsible for current situation of the country had run abroad, she added.

She said the prime minister had issued directives to authorities concerned for reducing inflation and provide relief to poor people of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

16 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

46 minutes ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

1 hour ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.