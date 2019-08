Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews progress on CPEC projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) projects.

Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about various CPEC projects, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present during the meeting.