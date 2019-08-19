UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Reviews Progress On CPEC Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews progress on CPEC projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about various CPEC projects, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan CPEC Progress Media

Recent Stories

State forests meet 88 percent needs of rural popul ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Returns Fire After Kurdish Strike in Northe ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan presents govt's one-year per ..

2 minutes ago

4-day anti polio campaign to begin from Aug 26

2 minutes ago

Pakistan trade balance improves by 19 percent

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur presides a meeting to Muharram ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.