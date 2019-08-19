Prime Minister Imran Khan Reviews Progress On CPEC Projects
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:23 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects
Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about various CPEC projects, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present during the meeting.