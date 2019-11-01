UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Rules Out To Resign, No NRO With Corrupt Persons

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:47 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan rules out to resign, no NRO with corrupt persons

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday lashed out at the opposition parties for staging what they called 'Azadi March' in the federal capital in a bid to topple the democratic government and categorically said neither he would resign nor any corrupt person would be given National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday lashed out at the opposition parties for staging what they called 'Azadi March' in the Federal capital in a bid to topple the democratic government and categorically said neither he would resign nor any corrupt person would be given National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said the country could not progress until and unless the menace of corruption rooted out and those who looted the country to be taken to task.

He said the nation knew all those people and also the reality of the Azadi March, adding corruption cases of all those "unemployed, political orphans, rightist and leftist" gathered in the federal capital had surfaced and reiterated that no corrupt person would be spared.

The prime minister said the opposition parties were so much confused that none of them had a clear agenda, Bilawal Bhutto was participating in the March as a liberal while Mahmood Khan Achazai, who was a strong opponent of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also attending it.

The prime minister came hard on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the opposition parties and said gone were the days when the name of religion islam was used for making money and to reach the corridors of power.

He was critical of Maulana's role as Chairmanship of Kashmir Committee and said Maulana was a favourite of the Indian media as they were portraying him as he was their citizen.

He said two opposition parties in their ten years tenure had increased Pakistan's debt fourth time high, adding the country's total debt in 60 years were $6 billion while in the last 10 years it had reached to $30 billion.

Those people siphoned off the looted money through Hundi and money laundering and their children were now billionaire, and they were not ready for accountability, he added.

He said corruption destroyed the societies and countries and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had struggled against corruption for 22 years, adding "those nations become developed and progressive who spend money on its human being."

