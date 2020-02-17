UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Entire Leadership In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the entire leadership in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the entire leadership in Pakistan, including civilian and military, was on the same page for its commitment to peace in Afghanistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said the entire leadership in Pakistan, including civilian and military, was on the same page for its commitment to peace in Afghanistan.

He said ensuring connectivity between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia was future of the region's development and prosperity that required commitment by all stakeholders.

Imran Khan mentioned the presence of U.S. Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on the occasion, terming it a testament of goodwill for peace in Afghanistan.

He said the people of Afghanistan suffered the most in recent history and stressed that it was responsibility of the world to share the burden with Pakistan.

He said the 'pleasant side' of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was rearing of a professional cricket team of Afghanistan of its own, who recently defeated the under-19 Pakistani cricket team.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was humbled to follow the Islamic traditions of meting out good treatment to migrants and therefore extended best possible care to Afghan refugees.

He drew the attention of audience towards blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where minorities particularly Muslims, were marginalized.

He said the racist ideology of incumbent Indian government had severe implications and urged upon the United Nations to take notice of the situation.

More/

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Same Muslim All Government Refugee Share Best Asia

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Felt Constructive Changes in US Stance ..

2 minutes ago

Parents day ceremony at Cadet College Pano Aqil on ..

2 minutes ago

PKR weakens against dollar in interbank

3 minutes ago

KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leaka ..

25 minutes ago

Salesman deprived of Rs.1.5 lakh in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

UAE gives nod to operation of 1st reactor of Barak ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.