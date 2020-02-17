Prime Minister Imran Khan said the entire leadership in Pakistan, including civilian and military, was on the same page for its commitment to peace in Afghanistan

He said ensuring connectivity between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia was future of the region's development and prosperity that required commitment by all stakeholders.

Imran Khan mentioned the presence of U.S. Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on the occasion, terming it a testament of goodwill for peace in Afghanistan.

He said the people of Afghanistan suffered the most in recent history and stressed that it was responsibility of the world to share the burden with Pakistan.

He said the 'pleasant side' of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was rearing of a professional cricket team of Afghanistan of its own, who recently defeated the under-19 Pakistani cricket team.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was humbled to follow the Islamic traditions of meting out good treatment to migrants and therefore extended best possible care to Afghan refugees.

He drew the attention of audience towards blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where minorities particularly Muslims, were marginalized.

He said the racist ideology of incumbent Indian government had severe implications and urged upon the United Nations to take notice of the situation.

