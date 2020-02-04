UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Says Fight Against Poverty, Corrupt Mafia, His Vision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his vision for Pakistan was to bring people out of poverty and fight the mafia, involved in corruption

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his vision for Pakistan was to bring people out of poverty and fight the mafia, involved in corruption.

Speaking at International Affairs Forum on 'Vision for Regional Peace and Security' at Malaysia's Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies, the Prime Minister said his government was making every effort to transform the country into a welfare state, based on principles of compassion and rule of law.

Imran Khan, who visited Malaysia on the invitation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohammed, said numerous mafias in Pakistan, may it be political or those involved in price hike, did not want the country to make progress by exerting their undue use of power.

He said the reason why Pakistan could not achieve progress, despite its great God-given potential, was its journey without a proper vision.

The nations without a vision, die as it is the key to keep them flourish and develop, he added.

Imran Khan emphasized that he wanted to emulate the ideologies of Pakistan's founding and ideological fathers including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal who dreamt of a tolerant, just and welfare State of Medinah that embibed all modern principles of justice and compassion.

He said his government launched several welfare projects for the uplift of poor people including establishment of shelter homes.

Imran Khan mentioned terrorism and religion had no linkage and pointed out that Muslims faced discriminatory treatment on basis on this misconception.

