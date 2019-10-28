(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Azadi March had no genuine objective but to cover the wrongdoings of top corrupt whose tenures in government were all about 'looting and signing charter of democracy

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Azadi March had no genuine objective but to cover the wrongdoings of top corrupt whose tenures in government were all about 'looting and signing charter of democracy'.

"Mark my words, whatever united effort they make through the March, I will not give them NRO (deal) till my last breath," the prime minister said at the ground-breaking ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nanka Sahib.

The prime minister said it was like his prediction come true when he stated on assumption of his office that 'all corrupt people in the country would ultimately get united at a single platform against him'.

"The March is taking place, not because the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is failing, but in fact it is succeeding," he said, commenting on the call of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam for a countrywide protest, demanding resignation of the government.

"Such are the weak grounds for demand of resignation as the government on the other hand is making strides on economic front, even endorsed by Asian Development Bank and International Monetary Fund," he added.

The prime minister mentioned that as per the recent World Bank report, Pakistan attained top position in sub-continent and sixth in the world in Ease of Doing Business.

Comparing statistics with the first year of Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan People's Party tenures, he said the PTI government recorded inflation at the lowest ebb.

Imran Khan regretted that the country's debt touched Rs 30,000 billion from Rs 6,000 billion due to money laundering by public office-holders through Aqama (resident permit) of foreign countries.

"Now as noose tightens around their neck, they have started using the tactics of blackmail and pressure," he said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the country would make headway as the PTI government had put it on right track and also mentioned expansion in tax net after traders agreed to pay fixed-rate tax.

On illness of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said federal and provincial governments were providing him the best possible medical care including advice of consultants from Karachi and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

"We can try our best, the rest is with Allah Almighty," he said, in response to criticism by certain political quarters on Sharif's deteriorating health.

"I cannot even guarantee my own life, how can I give assurance about the life of any other person," he said in reference to a comment by a court that if government could guarantee the life of Nawaz Sharif till bail.

Imran Khan, however said, abolishing socio-economic class system in the country was one of the pillars of the State of Madinah which ensured that elite offender met the same fate as the poor one.

He quoted a Hadith of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) who said that if his daughter were to steal, he would have cutt off her hand, and said previous civilizations were destroyed because they saved the powerful people on committing crime and give punishment to the weak.

"All are equal before the law and we want the privileged class in the country to also be answerable before the same law," he said.

The prime minister said the countries like Switzerland, Singapore and Europe who upheld the rule of law, experienced progress and development.

\more