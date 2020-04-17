UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Seeks Relief Proposals From Special Committee On Agriculture

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks relief proposals from Special Committee on Agriculture

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought recommendations from the Special Committee on Agricultural Products for providing special relief to agriculture sector in the wake of crisis of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought recommendations from the Special Committee on Agricultural Products for providing special relief to agriculture sector in the wake of crisis of COVID-19.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, also the chairperson of 31-member special committee, the prime minister said the government was considering relief for agriculture sector in budget besides introduction of effective policies.

The Prime Minister said parliament was representative of the people's aspirations and it was important to keep the institution functional even during the situation of coronavirus.

Asad Qaiser, who is also the head of parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 apprised the prime minister about proposals of the body including the convening a virtual session of National Assembly.

He said in view of the prevailing situation of coronavirus, the meetings of the parliament's standing committees were being held through video-link.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Asad Qaiser in maintaining religious harmony among different segments.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Budget Agriculture From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

12 minutes ago

Few Russian Students Returned Home From US Amid CO ..

2 minutes ago

Russian President Putin's Approval Rating at 66% - ..

2 minutes ago

Glasgow tailor gathers volunteer army to make medi ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan border closure inflicting heavy losses ..

22 minutes ago

China earmarks $10 mln from its ADB fund for COVI ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.