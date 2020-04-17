Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks relief proposals from Special Committee on Agriculture

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought recommendations from the Special Committee on Agricultural Products for providing special relief to agriculture sector in the wake of crisis of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought recommendations from the Special Committee on Agricultural Products for providing special relief to agriculture sector in the wake of crisis of COVID-19.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, also the chairperson of 31-member special committee, the prime minister said the government was considering relief for agriculture sector in budget besides introduction of effective policies.

The Prime Minister said parliament was representative of the people's aspirations and it was important to keep the institution functional even during the situation of coronavirus.

Asad Qaiser, who is also the head of parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 apprised the prime minister about proposals of the body including the convening a virtual session of National Assembly.

He said in view of the prevailing situation of coronavirus, the meetings of the parliament's standing committees were being held through video-link.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Asad Qaiser in maintaining religious harmony among different segments.