Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks report on Rohri train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing grief over the deaths in a rail accident took place in Rohri, sought report from the authorities concerned on the tragic incident.

According to media reports, around 20 people had died and many others were injured after a train rammed into a passenger bus at Rohri crossing on Friday.

The prime minister sympathized with the bereaved families and directed forprovision of the best medical treatment to the injured.