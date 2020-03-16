UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Sets Up Committee To Safeguard Economy Amid Coronavirus Threat: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan sets up committee to safeguard economy amid Coronavirus threat: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a high level committee headed by the finance minister to safeguard the national economy from any possible impact of economic stress being witnessed globally amid coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a high level committee headed by the finance minister to safeguard the national economy from any possible impact of economic stress being witnessed globally amid coronavirus threat.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the government was committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items for public relief.

"It is our responsibility to protect the economic interests and livelihood of the people of Pakistan," Dr Firdous said.

She added that Pakistanis had always dealt with major problems and difficulties in a brave manner. "Insha Allah, we will defeat this epidemic too".

The SAPM added that by making special prayers to Allah, we have overcome this epidemic with caution and cure.

