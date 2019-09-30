Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of recent meeting with Erdogan, Mahathir for launching joint TV channel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared on social media a recent photograph of his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammed in New York, where the trio agreed to jointly launch a television channel to address issues, being faced by Muslims.

"Our meeting in which, we decided to set up a BBC type English language tv Channel, that apart from highlighting Muslim issues, will also fight Islamophobia," the prime minister wrote a caption of the photograph, he posted on his Twitter handle.

The picture of September 26th oozes an essence of camaraderie where the three leaders can been seen, having a conversation.

The English language television channel will be dedicated to confronting the challenges, posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on the religion islam.

The leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the 74th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and discussed the challenges posed by Islamophobia.

The channel will correct the mis-perception against Muslims and will properly contextualize the issue of blasphemy. Series and films will be produced onMuslim history to educate and inform the world.