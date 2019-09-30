UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Shares Photo Of Recent Meeting With Erdogan, Mahathir For Launching Joint TV Channel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of recent meeting with Erdogan, Mahathir for launching joint TV channel

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared on social media a recent photograph of his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammed in New York, where the trio agreed to jointly launch a television channel to address issues, being faced by Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared on social media a recent photograph of his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammed in New York, where the trio agreed to jointly launch a television channel to address issues, being faced by Muslims.

"Our meeting in which, we decided to set up a BBC type English language tv Channel, that apart from highlighting Muslim issues, will also fight Islamophobia," the prime minister wrote a caption of the photograph, he posted on his Twitter handle.

The picture of September 26th oozes an essence of camaraderie where the three leaders can been seen, having a conversation.

The English language television channel will be dedicated to confronting the challenges, posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on the religion islam.

The leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the 74th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and discussed the challenges posed by Islamophobia.

The channel will correct the mis-perception against Muslims and will properly contextualize the issue of blasphemy. Series and films will be produced onMuslim history to educate and inform the world.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister World Film And Movies United Nations Social Media Twitter Blasphemy New York Tayyip Erdogan September Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

3 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

30 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

26 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

26 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.