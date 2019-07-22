UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Should Be Asked What Facilities He Will Take Back? Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Prime Minister Imran khan should be asked what facilities he will take back? Asif Zardari

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that someone should ask from the Prime Minister Imran khan that what facilities he will take back in jail?He said PM should know that I am already accustomed to residing in barracks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that someone should ask from the Prime Minister Imran khan that what facilities he will take back in jail?He said PM should know that I am already accustomed to residing in barracks.

Talking to media men during his arrival in the Accountability Court on Monday Asif Zardari said PM Imran Khan said that he will take back all the facilities in jail on his return to country so someone should ask from PM that what facilities he had given to us which now he will take back.Replying to another query about removing chairman senate, Asif Zardari said, I didn't make Chairman Senate before and also now I am not removing him.Replying to another query former President said that Shehzad Akbar in his press conference mentioned 32 properties now he should be asked about this statement after calling him.

