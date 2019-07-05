UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Stresses Concrete Measures To Check Smuggling At Pak-Iran Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for Pakistan and Iran to take concrete measures against smuggling and ensure more business opportunities for the people residing along the border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for Pakistan and Iran to take concrete measures against smuggling and ensure more business opportunities for the people residing along the border.

Talking to Iranian Minister for Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rehmani here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen relations with Iran in diverse fields including people-to-people exchanges.

The Prime Minister said geographical proximity and close brotherly ties rooted in historical, cultural and religious commonalities offered huge potential to enhance mutual trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of the people of two countries.

The Iranian Minister conveyed greetings from the Iranian leadership to Prime Minister Khan, whose visit to Iran had provided momentum to the efforts aimed at cementing bilateral relations especially trade and economic ties.

He expressed great satisfaction over the progress being made by Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee in removing obstacles in way to enhancing mutual trade.

The Pak-Iran bilateral relations and the progress towards optimally realizing the trade potential between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yazdan Saif, Member of Parliament Ramezan Ali Sobhani Far, Chairman ICCIMA Sistan and Baluchistan province Abdullah Rigi Mirjaveh and Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost accompanied the Iranian Industry Minister.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PM's Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman board of Investment Zubair Gillani and Secretary Commerce Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera were also present during the meeting.

