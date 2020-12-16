Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses for more sports facilities to youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday Pakistan was sports loving country and stressed necessary steps to be taken for promotion of all those sports which had given identity and recognition to the country at international level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday Pakistan was sports loving country and stressed necessary steps to be taken for promotion of all those sports which had given identity and recognition to the country at international level.

This was stated by the Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of Hayatabad Sports Complex Upgradation Project here on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the stadium, the Prime Minister was received by Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra and officials of KP Sports Department.

Before start of the ceremony, one minute silence was observed to pay rich tributes to all those martyred students and teachers of Army Public school on their sixth martyred anniversary observed today.

The Prime Minister said PTI Government has started a number of mega projects for promotion of sports and strengthening of sports infrastructure in KP and Hayatabad sports complex upgradation project was a testimony of it.

He said unfortunately no proper attention was paid in the past for promotion of sports.

He said Pakistan has second highest youth population in the world, therefore, international level sports facilities should be provided to youth by engaging them in positive and healthy activities.

The Prime Minister was told that under the upgradation project, an international standard cricket ground would be constructed besides increasing seating capacity for spectators, installation of digital score board, general public stands and all others related sports facilities to hold international level matches on this venue.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a fitness gymnasium and swimming pool for women having modern facilities.

The Prime Minister was briefed about ongoing construction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium at Peshawar besides laying foundation stone of Cricket Stadium at Kalam and Grassy Cricket Sports Ground at Swat.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about laying of hockey trough at five districts of KP to promote sports facilities for youth besides laying of tartan tracks for the athletes in four districts. Projects related to Regi Sports City for promotion of Squash also came under discussion.