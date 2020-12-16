UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Stresses For More Sports Facilities To Youth

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses for more sports facilities to youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday Pakistan was sports loving country and stressed necessary steps to be taken for promotion of all those sports which had given identity and recognition to the country at international level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday Pakistan was sports loving country and stressed necessary steps to be taken for promotion of all those sports which had given identity and recognition to the country at international level.

This was stated by the Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of Hayatabad Sports Complex Upgradation Project here on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the stadium, the Prime Minister was received by Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra and officials of KP Sports Department.

Before start of the ceremony, one minute silence was observed to pay rich tributes to all those martyred students and teachers of Army Public school on their sixth martyred anniversary observed today.

The Prime Minister said PTI Government has started a number of mega projects for promotion of sports and strengthening of sports infrastructure in KP and Hayatabad sports complex upgradation project was a testimony of it.

He said unfortunately no proper attention was paid in the past for promotion of sports.

He said Pakistan has second highest youth population in the world, therefore, international level sports facilities should be provided to youth by engaging them in positive and healthy activities.

The Prime Minister was told that under the upgradation project, an international standard cricket ground would be constructed besides increasing seating capacity for spectators, installation of digital score board, general public stands and all others related sports facilities to hold international level matches on this venue.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a fitness gymnasium and swimming pool for women having modern facilities.

The Prime Minister was briefed about ongoing construction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium at Peshawar besides laying foundation stone of Cricket Stadium at Kalam and Grassy Cricket Sports Ground at Swat.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about laying of hockey trough at five districts of KP to promote sports facilities for youth besides laying of tartan tracks for the athletes in four districts. Projects related to Regi Sports City for promotion of Squash also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Squash Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Governor Sports Swat Women All Government

Recent Stories

Seventeen Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Shabbir Ahmad claims he was asked to shave beard f ..

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates Transitional Government ..

12 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,725 new COVID-19 cases, 137 ne ..

2 minutes ago

SAU extends last date for submission of admission ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia to distribute livestock feed to provinces ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.