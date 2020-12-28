Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses modern facilities to make GB top tourist destination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said northern areas of Pakistan especially Gilgit-Baltistan had immense potential to become the world's top tourist destination, provided availability of modern facilities.

Talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, the Prime Minister stressed provision of facilities in tourist areas of GB to attract bigger influx of tourists from world over.

The meeting discussed in detail the development and promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan with focus on eco-tourism and protection of glaciers and forests.

It was highlighted that promotion of tourism activities would generate employment opportunities for local people of GB.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the skiing competitions to be organized by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in February.

The meeting also discussed the steps taken to exploit potential of mineral deposits in Gilgit and development plans for the local people.