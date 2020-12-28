UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Stresses Modern Facilities To Make GB Top Tourist Destination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses modern facilities to make GB top tourist destination

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said northern areas of Pakistan especially Gilgit-Baltistan had immense potential to become the world's top tourist destination, provided availability of modern facilities.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said northern areas of Pakistan especially Gilgit-Baltistan had immense potential to become the world's top tourist destination, provided availability of modern facilities.

Talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, the Prime Minister stressed provision of facilities in tourist areas of GB to attract bigger influx of tourists from world over.

The meeting discussed in detail the development and promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan with focus on eco-tourism and protection of glaciers and forests.

It was highlighted that promotion of tourism activities would generate employment opportunities for local people of GB.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the skiing competitions to be organized by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in February.

The meeting also discussed the steps taken to exploit potential of mineral deposits in Gilgit and development plans for the local people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Gilgit Baltistan February From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Egypt announces new preventive measures to curb CO ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar a city of games, says VC ICUy

3 minutes ago

No brick kiln sans Zig-Zag technology to operate i ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office bearers o ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Niinisto Held Phone Talks on Arms Control - ..

9 minutes ago

Estonia Vaccinates Over 200 Medical Workers Agains ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.