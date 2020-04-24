Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said parliament was reflective of the people's aspirations and emphasized on an effective role of the institution in containing the spread of COVID-19 epidemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said parliament was reflective of the people's aspirations and emphasized on an effective role of the institution in containing the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly, the prime minister said implementation of the decisions made at parliamentary level was a top priority.

The Prime Minister said the government was taking measures to control the virus, adding that unity of nation was vital in fighting this challenge.

The prime minister lauded the steps of functional committee set up by Speaker National Assembly for pilgrims and Tableeghi Jamaat.

The NA Speaker apprised the prime minister about the steps taken at parliamentary level.

A special parliamentary committee comprising the parliamentary leaders has submitted effective proposals to control COVID-19, he added.

Asad Qaiser said due to timely steps taken by the government, the intensity of coronavirus cases was less as expected earlier.

The Speaker also updated the prime minister regarding holding of the session of National Assembly. A committee headed by Syed Fakhar Imam is deliberating in this regard.