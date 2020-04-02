UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Stresses Resolution Of Energy Issues By Removing Systemic Hurdles

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses resolution of energy issues by removing systemic hurdles

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the ministry concerned to accelerate reforms in the energy sector by removing the systemic hurdles and effectively utilizing the limited resources for ensuring relief to the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the ministry concerned to accelerate reforms in the energy sector by removing the systemic hurdles and effectively utilizing the limited resources for ensuring relief to the common man.

The problems in the energy sector were directly related to the people's lives, which necessitated their accelerated solution, he observed.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the reforms process in the gas sector. Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior officers of ministries attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

Briefing the prime minister in detail on the reforms process in the gas sector and availability of the petroleum products, Nadeem Babar said a sufficient stock of the products was available in the country.

The prime minister said the resolution of energy-related issues was among the government's priorities and the reforms process in the gas sector would continue uninterrupted.

He said the availability of limited gas reservoirs necessitated the judicious and productive use of the resources. He called for considering the availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the areas lacking the supply of natural gas to make the people meet their daily needs without cutting trees for the purpose.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution LPG Prime Minister Asad Umar Man Gas Commerce Government

Recent Stories

EU Grateful to Russia for Italy Aid, Still Questio ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Altmaier Expects Country's Economy to Re ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates from bursting jails ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to establish corona fund to help deserving peo ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in ..

1 minute ago

Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic Violate EU Obligat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.