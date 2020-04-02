Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses resolution of energy issues by removing systemic hurdles

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the ministry concerned to accelerate reforms in the energy sector by removing the systemic hurdles and effectively utilizing the limited resources for ensuring relief to the common man

The problems in the energy sector were directly related to the people's lives, which necessitated their accelerated solution, he observed.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the reforms process in the gas sector. Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior officers of ministries attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

Briefing the prime minister in detail on the reforms process in the gas sector and availability of the petroleum products, Nadeem Babar said a sufficient stock of the products was available in the country.

The prime minister said the resolution of energy-related issues was among the government's priorities and the reforms process in the gas sector would continue uninterrupted.

He said the availability of limited gas reservoirs necessitated the judicious and productive use of the resources. He called for considering the availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the areas lacking the supply of natural gas to make the people meet their daily needs without cutting trees for the purpose.