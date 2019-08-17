Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses upon creation of public awareness to tackle environmental challenges

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday stressed upon creation of public awareness besides, active participation of all segments of the society in the steps being taken to tackle the environmental hazards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday stressed upon creation of public awareness besides, active participation of all segments of the society in the steps being taken to tackle the environmental hazards.

He said the Federal Capital should be made a model city in connection with steps taken for the protection of climate and subsequently, this campaign should be expanded to other cities of the country.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting on Clean and Green Pakistan Index project, the PM office media wing in a press release said.

Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the Prime Minister over the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project, progress on plantation of ten billion trees, ban on plastic bags in the Capital, electric vehicles policy, rules and regulations for green buildings and other steps for protection of climate.

The Advisor briefed the Prime Minister about the "Clean and Green Pakistan Index" project which would be initiated in the upcoming month of September. Under this project, the categorization of different cities and other areas, located at their outskirts with regard to greenery and cleanliness, would be made.

He said with participation of the federal, provincial and local governments, the Index project would have rationalized categories on the basis of provision of water and drainage system, solid waste management, cleanliness, parks and trees.

In the first phase, the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project would be launched in twelve cities of Punjab and seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province respectively.

He apprised the Prime Minister that planning for Ten billion Tree Tsunami at the provincial levels had been completed and PC-1 in this regard had been formulated. In the first phase, about 3.25 billion saplings would be planted and reviewed after two years.

The Advisor said the people had been highly appreciating ban on the use of plastic bags in the Capital and its results were encouraging. The electric vehicles policy had been formulated which would be soon presented before the cabinet, he added.

The Advisor also briefed about the plantation drive being launched in Lahore from Sunday under which 30 million saplings would be planted.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being taken by the Ministry of Climate Change in tackling the climate related issues.

The Prime Minister observed that response of the people over ban on use of plastic bags in the capital was encouraging and in this regard, special focus should be made on the active participation of students and schools for making this drive a success.