UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control resulting into loss of three soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control resulting into loss of three soldiers.

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing by Indian forces from across the LoC, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Imran Khan Prime Minister Army From

Recent Stories

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

5 minutes ago

By repealing Article 370 India committed big blund ..

8 seconds ago

AKDJ sets up hunger strike camp to mark August 15 ..

10 seconds ago

Norway detects radioactive iodine near Russia

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds rally to obse ..

6 minutes ago

CPO suspends 11 police personnel n Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.