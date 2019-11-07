UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Summons PTI Parliamentary Party Meeting

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan summons PTI parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party meeting on Thursday in connection with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal's Azadi March and sit-in in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party meeting on Thursday in connection with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal's Azadi March and sit-in in the Federal capital.According to details, the meeting will deliberate on a peaceful political solution of the opposition's protest led by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while representing the government side for talks on Azadi March, is likely to hold fourth meeting with Fazal-ur-Rehman.According to sources, Pervaiz Elahi has been given full authority for negotiation with the opposition parties to develop a joint consensus on the matter of protest against the incumbent government.On the other hand, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman vowed to continue sit-in in Islamabad till PM Imran Khan's resignation.

