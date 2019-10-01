Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of delay in disposal of citizen's complaints in government departments.In a statement issued by PM secretariat, it has been said that a lot of applications of citizens are lying unattended to in the government departments

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of delay in disposal of citizen's complaints in government departments.In a statement issued by PM secretariat, it has been said that a lot of applications of citizens are lying unattended to in the government departments.Citizens have lodged complaints for the attainment of license, No Objection Certificate (NOC) and domicile.PM has directed ministries and provinces to dispose of the applications of citizens within 4 weeks.PM also issued directions to government departments that they should make sure implementation upon applications and pleas of citizens.

Government departments will submit report to PM and Chief Minister after 4 weeks.Through report it should be told that upon how many applications of citizen's work has been done.It has been said further that citizen's trust upon government institutions should be restored.Departments should tell delivery time through website or notice board.Citizens will come to know through time line that how much work has been done upon their application.Ministers and Chief Secretaries have also been directed to inform PM timely in the matter.