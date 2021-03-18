UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Takes Special Interest In Development Of GB: Chief Minister GB

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:44 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes special interest in development of GB: Chief Minister GB

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

While addressing a public gathering in Skardu Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a mega development package was being prepared for GB.

Chief Minister said that international air service would be launched in Skardu by June which would boost international tourism.

He said that 4g internet service would be improved in Gilgit-Baltistan before June.

The Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that the resolution of the Interim Constitutional Province has been unanimously approved by the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly with the cooperation of all parties which was a good step toward political as well as economic development of GB.

Earlier on his arrival in Skardu the Chief Minister and his team was warmly welcomed by the elders and party workers.

