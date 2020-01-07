Prime Minister Imran Khan taking steps to make country self sufficient: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking solid steps to break the begging bowl and making the country self sufficient.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the country's economy was improving due to the prudent policies of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said PM Imran Khan was the only political figure in the country who had all capabilities to uplift the country on the path of development.

She urged that everyone should avoid to discuss or highlight personal life of any person on media, adding it was against the ethics to put the allegations against anybody without providing solid evidence.

Replying to a question, she said that she was become part of the parliament after defeating the feudal system in her area.