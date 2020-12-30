Prime Minister Imran Khan tell cabinet that the resources would be utilized to the optimum to eliminate hunger and help the poor by through the Ehsaas Programme: Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the cabinet that the resources would be utilized to the optimum to eliminate hunger and help the poor by through the Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the cabinet that the resources would be utilized to the optimum to eliminate hunger and help the poor by through the Ehsaas Programme.

The prime minister, he said, was striving hard to ensure that nobody should die from hunger. He was committed that nobody across Pakistan should be left hungry as welfare of the backward segments of society was one of his top priorities.

The minister said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet about the latest situation of Covid-19 in the country. Dr Sultan shared the latest data about the disease and the restriction imposed on the passengers coming from the United Kingdom, saying the ministry was closely watching the situation.

He said the government would make all-out efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in spite of holding "irresponsible rallies" by the PDM. , During the first wave of Covid-19, the country had no necessary personal protective equipment to control the deadly virus and now it had become self-sufficient.

The cabinet was also briefed about the anti-encroachment operation being conducted in the Federal Capital and completing the task within the next one to six months period.

It also discussed the statement of Mufti Kafaitullah about national institutions. The European Union had unearthed an Indian network tasked to spread disinformation about Pakistan and target the Pakistan Army, and the same disinformation was being spread by the people, including Maryam Nawaz and Mufti Kafaiyatullah from the platform of PDM.

The minister said the basic aim of such campaign was to defame the country and the government had taken serious notice of it. All reports about who had links with Hussain Haqqani, were pouring in.

He said the allegations of Mufti Kafaytullah were shameful and aimed at pleasing the country's enemies. Such allegations were being flashed over Indian media as the breaking news. The PDM was promoting the India agenda , intentionally or unintentionally, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the fissures among the PDM parties were visible. There was revolt among the ranks of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F). Its leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, in his press conference, had narrated more details about Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Replying to media questions, Shibli Faraz said The PDM's so-called threats of resignations and laying siege had fizzled out, rather become a story of the past.

It was clearly written in the Constitution that the state institutions, including the judiciary and the armed forces, could not be subjected to disrepute and its violation would be an offence, which had been committed by Mufti Kifayatullah.

Referring to the situation in Syria, Libya and Iraq, he said he enemy's strategy was to paint a bleak picture of Pakistan. There could be no stability in the country if its economy and institutions were not in order. He said there were some known enemies of Pakistan like India, which wanted to disintegrate its armed forces. It was a part of the conspiracy to destroy the institutions and then the country's total destruction became easy.

The opposition parties, intentionally or unintentionally, were fulfilling the enemy's agenda, he added. Seven FC soldiers were martyred on Sunday morning and not a single word was uttered about them at the PDM's public meeting held in Garhi Khuda Bux later in the day, the minister mentioned.

He said the defence forces were safeguarding the country's frontiers and also came to the rescue of their countrymen during catastrophes like floods and earthquakes.

He said the cabinet also discussed in detail the issue of Mufti Kifayatullah. Such cases would be framed in accordance with the law so that no one could not talk about the institutions and individuals in that way. To a question, Shibli Faraz said Pakistan had record exports of Dollars 2.76 million in November. It was also discussed in the previous cabinet meeting that there should be cost benefit analysis of the facilitation given for boosting exports and how the country benefited from it. The analysis would be completed within tow months and shared with the media.

To another query, the minister referred to the PM's statement, which he had made in his recent visit to Chakwal that when an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) was given, it badly hurt the country. The PTI had the basic ideology that corruption would not be tolerated at all. The minister vowed that the government would facilitate the institutions, which were doing accountability of the corrupt and desist from meddling in their affairs; rather empower them. About JUI-F senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani's news conference, he said he had learnt from the media that he had formed a separate party. He greeted the Maulana on launching the party. He, however, made it clear that the government had nothing to do with it as it was an internal matter of the JUI-F. To a question, the minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty all the promises made by the PTI would be fulfilled at the end of its tenure. Referring to the opposition's rallies, he said that one should be grateful to Allah Almighty that Pakistan did not suffer much during the first wave of the coronavirus while other countries like the US, Europe and India massively suffered, with millions pushed below the poverty line.