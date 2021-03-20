UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, Special Assistant to PM On Health Dr Faisal Sultan revealed on Twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, Special Assistant to PM On Health Dr Faisal Sultan revealed on Twitter.

The prime minister has isolated himself at home after the test report, he said.

On Thursday, the prime minister had got his COVID jab and had appealed the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

