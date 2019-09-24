(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed their desire to continue standing by each other in the face of all challenges when they met on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

According to an official press release, PM Khan recalled his visit to Turkey in January, and expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations had transformed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s consistent support to Pakistan on issues of core national interest, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to Turkey on issues of its national interest.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral economic partnership and expressed the hope that the recently finalized Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) would play an instrumental role in this regard. The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan for the next round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSSC).

The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish President on the latest situation since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that India’s efforts to change occupied demographic structure contravened numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law as well as India’s own prior commitments.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir posed grave risks for peace and security in the region. In this context, he called for the immediate lifting of curfew and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir; end to gross violations of human rights; and allowing the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During the meeting the leaders recalled the historic fraternal ties between the two nations and reiterated their strong resolve to continue standing by each other in the face of all challenges, the press release added.