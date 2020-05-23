UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Thanks World Leaders For Condolences Over Plane Crash Tragedy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:43 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday thanked the world leaders for conveying their condolences and sympathies following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Karachi.

A Lahore-Karachi bound PIA flight PK 8303 crashed in densely populated area near Karachi's airport on Friday afternoon, minutes before landing killing dozens of people and leaving many others injured.

"I thank world leaders for reaching out to condole over the tragic air crash and loss of precious lives. The people of Pakistan value this support and solidarity in our hour of grief," the prime minister tweeted.

Following the plane crash, the condolences poured in from the world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Premier Narendra Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Austria, Ukraine and Latvia also voiced their condolences besides the foreign missions of the United States, China, United Kingdom, Australia, France, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and European Union.

