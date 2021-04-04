UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Announce Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan Tomorrow On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan tomorrow on Monday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan tomorrow (on Monday).

The PM will pay a day-long visit to Gilgit tomorrow (Monday) to announce the development package for GB.

Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat.

The projects related to clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation and tourism are part of the package.

PM is expected to also make an important statement regarding granting Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a provisional province of Pakistan.

