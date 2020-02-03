Prime Minister Imran Khan to apprise Malaysian leadership of massive HR violation in IOJ&K: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Malaysia, would apprise his counterpart of massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by brutal Indian forces

The PM, she said in a tweet, would emphasize the importance resolving the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner.

Dr Firdous said Malaysia's stance in support of suppressed Kashmiris' legitimate right to self-determination was commendable, adding "Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed's stance on Kashmir is a proof that he is a justice-loving world leader." The SAPM said Pakistan and Malaysia were enjoying close and brotherly relations based on religion, culture and mutual trust.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed's visit to Pakistan last year for attending the Pakistan Day Parade as chief guest, was a proof of the deep friendship between the two countries, she added.

Highlighting the importance of PM Imran Khan's visit to Malaysia, she said it would help further strengthen economic ties and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The two leaders at a joint press conference would share their vision for further strengthening of the bilateral relations, she added.

She said the second visit [to Malaysia] of Imran Khan after assuming office of theprime minister, was reflective of strong bilateral ties between two countries whichwere being deepened with each passing day.