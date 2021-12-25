Prime Minister Imran Khan to complete constitutional term: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term as the people showed confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term as the people showed confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private news channel, he said 90 per cent people had given mandate to PTI because they were in love with PM Imran Khan as they knew that he was the only political leader of the country who had full capabilities to resolve all the national issues amicably.

The minister said the party leaders did not pay proper attention to local government elections so it was also a big reason to face defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He said that PTI was alone contested local bodies elections against all the opposition parties in the province, adding, despite of opposition parties alliance the PTI won 13 Tehsil seats at there.

Asad Umar said the party leadership would pay proper attention on party structuring on the long term basis.

He said that the prime minister as the Chairman of the PTI would also monitor the matters of the party in future.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared guilty and disqualified for whole life from the Supreme Court (SC) so how he could participate in the country politics.

He said the federal government had started five mega projects in Karachi including Green Line, adding the green line project would completely functional in next month.