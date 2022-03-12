UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Complete Five Years: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure of five years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure of five years.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after his arrival at Quetta International Airport.

Federal Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, we have to move towards reconciliation because the opposition would not be successful in no trust-motion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the next general election on basis of performance.

He said that a week ago, government decided to hand over the security of Parliament and Parliament Lodges to FC and Rangers so that there would be no law and order mishap while the government could also call in the army under article 245 in critical situations.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that no private militia including Ansar-ul-Islam and Bait-ul-Islam would be allowed.

On the issue of no-confidence motion, he advised the opposition that general elections were only one year away and it is better to prepare for the election, the opposition should show restraint and tolerance, otherwise they will remain in line for 10 years, he added.

The opposition will fail in the no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete 5 yearsLater, he inaugurated the Computerized Janshin Certificate Letter of Administration Center in Quetta.

