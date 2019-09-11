UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Hold Public Gathering In Muzaffarabad On Sep 13 To Highlight IOJK Siege

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on September 13 (Friday) against the continuing siege of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) by occupation forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on September 13 (Friday) against the continuing siege of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) by occupation forces.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister wrote, "I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces."The prime minister said the gathering would also "show the Kashmiristhat Pakistan stands resolutely with them".

