Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Havelian-Mansehra section of motorway today

Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday) afternoon is inaugurating the 39.3 km Havelian-Mansehra section of the118-km-long Havelian-Thakot motorway project, which will reduce the travel time by up to 2.5 hours between Islamabad and Mansehra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday) afternoon is inaugurating the 39.3 km Havelian-Mansehra section of the118-km-long Havelian-Thakot motorway project, which will reduce the travel time by up to 2.5 hours between Islamabad and Mansehra.

The four-lane controlled access motorway is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and will serve as main route for the commercial traffic between two countries.

According to statistics of National Highway Authority, the average daily traffic is estimated at 10,000 vehicles per day during the current year, and around 21,000 and 28,000 vehicles per day in years 2024 and 2029, respectively.

The Havelian-Mansehra section has two tunnels including 2.13 km Twin Tube, 47 bridges of 7.91 km, nine fly-overs, 143 underpasses and culverts, four toll plazas and one service area.

The section has three interchanges at Havelian, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

As an access route towards Naran Valley and Gilgit-Baltistan, the facility isexpected to boost tourism activity in the area.