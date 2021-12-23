UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Inaugurate Special Technology Zone In Lahore Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:10 PM

Prime minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Special Technology Zone in Lahore today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone in Lahore today as a step to boost the country's exports in the technology sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone in Lahore today as a step to boost the country's exports in the technology sector.

The special technology zone had been established under Lahore Knowledge Park Company which was attracting huge investment to increase the country's exports in the sector.

On occasion, 12 companies would also be issued licenses to operate in the Technopolis.

The event would also mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for an investment of $300 million for the establishment of another three technology zones in different parts of the country.

During his daylong visit, the prime minister would also address the inauguration ceremony.

Besides chairing meetings on multiple subjects, the prime minister would inaugurate new Campus of Government College University as well as Abul Hassan Shazli Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology.

