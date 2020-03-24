UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Launch CDA Developed Services App For Residents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:56 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch CDA developed services App for residents

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will launch a modern-tech mobile application, developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration, to ensure provision of 43 different online services to the residents of the federal city at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will launch a modern-tech mobile application, developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration, to ensure provision of 43 different online services to the residents of the Federal city at their doorsteps.

Upon a direction of the prime minister, these services would be provided to the residents online by utilizing the latest information technology, PM office media wing in a press release on Tuesday said.

The App will feature services, like e-Police, emergency services, payment of utility bills, notifications verification, city guide, issuance of domicile, CNIC, land Fard, arm license, vehicle registration, token tax, birth and death certificates and others.

This facility is being provided by the Islamabad Administration, in collaboration with the National Information Technology board and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The objective, for the launch of this app, is to facilitate the residents at their doorsteps without visiting the concerned offices and avoiding the long queues.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Vehicle Guide Capital Development Authority Media Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

S. Korean stocks jump over 8 pct on expectations f ..

8 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya to Publish China's Guide on How t ..

4 minutes ago

New Infectious Hospital in Moscow 40 Percent Compl ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand Olympic Committee Calls for Postponeme ..

4 minutes ago

NBP branches continue services without any interru ..

8 minutes ago

Visitors entry banned in National Accountability B ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.