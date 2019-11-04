Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch Ehsaas scholarship programme today

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas For Students, the largest undergraduate scholarship programme, to assist high-achievers from low-income families.

The Ehsaas Scholarship is a major initiative to enhance access to higher education as the government wishes to ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial needs.

The programme, which will give 50,000 scholarships per year, making it 200,000 in four years, cover tuition fee and stipend.

Fifty percent scholarships have been reserved for female students and the students with special needs and also from remote and disadvantaged areas are especially encouraged to apply.

The eligibility criteria for students includes admission on merit at any public sector university and with family income below poverty threshold.

After launch, the students can apply online at http://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk or submit the completed forms along with necessary documents to Financial Aid Office of the respective university.

The deadline for submission of application is December 10, 2019.