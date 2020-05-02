Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch web portal supporting individuals rendered jobless due to Covid 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday will launch a web portal to financially support those eligible individuals who have been rendered jobless due to Covid 19 pandemic.

"The web-portal will be made live today by the Prime Minister", PM office media wing in press release on Saturday said.

Government has allocated resources to face Covid 19 challenge and for mobilizing additional resources, the prime minister has also set up a COVID 19 Relief fund.

Under this initiative, these funds will be disbursed to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID 19 crisis. An amount of Rs 12,000 would be given to each individual under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

A web portal has been set up and applications will be invited from those who fall in the categories mentioned in thedrop menu of the application.

