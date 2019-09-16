Prime Minister Imran Khan to solely focus on Kashmir issue at UNGA session, Senate body informed

Senate Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday was informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will solely dilate on Kashmir issue in upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session

Briefing the meeting, Special Secretary Foreign Office Moazzam Ahmed Khan said, "Keeping in view the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan will solely dilate on the Kashmir issue in the upcoming UN General Assembly session and the PM will not touch on any other issue in his speech." The committee meeting was chaired by the Senator Sajid Mir.

Moazzam Khan said the Prime Minister had contacted important leaders including five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir issue.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also talked to his 30 counterparts and highlighted the miseries of the Kashmiris.

He said that due to Pakistan initiatives, the international community had expressed concerns about ongoing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written a letter to UN Secretary General about human rights violation on August 1, he added.

He said that schools and hospitals had been closed in entire Occupied Kashmir, and it had been converted into a jail.

He said that about 6,000 innocent Kashmiris had been arrested and shifted to various jails of India. He said that India was using state power to suppress the freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that all Pakistan missions abroad had been assigned to highlight the Kashmir issue through various means including interactions with parliamentarians of different countries, writing of articles and interview with the media.

He said that Pakistan was raising Kashmir issue at all the international forums. Over 50 countries at the UN human rights council, had called uponIndia to end human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, headded.