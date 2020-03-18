UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit DG Khan Today

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit DG Khan today

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday will visit Dera Ghazi Khan where he would be given a briefing regarding the Coronavirus (COVID 19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday will visit Dera Ghazi Khan where he would be given a briefing regarding the Coronavirus (COVID 19).

According to a press release of PM office media wing, during the visit, the prime minister would review arrangements made for the Coronavirus affected people.

Special assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Special Assistant to PM Dr Moeed Yusuf and Shahbaz Gill accompany the prime minister.

