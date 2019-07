Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi on July 11

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11.PM along with his economic team will meet business community and take them into confidencePM will also chair the meeting of development works in Karachi.Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had invited PM for this visit.