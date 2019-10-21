UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Karachi Today

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a day-long visit to Karachi today (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a day-long visit to Karachi today (Monday).

He will meet the members of provincial assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and also delegations of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), a PM Office statement said issued here.

In Hub, the prime minister will inaugurate a 1320 mega watt China Hub power generation plant.

