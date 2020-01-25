Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Lahore today (Sunday)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit to Lahore on Sunday where he will be briefed on performance of Punjab government.During the visit, the prime minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. PM Imran will meet provincial cabinet members.

