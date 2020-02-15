UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Lahore Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday will visit Lahore where he is scheduled to attend Sehat Sahulat cards distribution ceremony as a chief guest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday will visit Lahore where he is scheduled to attend Sehat Sahulat cards distribution ceremony as a chief guest.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister will also visit Punjab Safe City Authority and inaugurate global portal of police service center, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister would also be given a briefing on safe city technology and its mechanism.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Technology Punjab Visit Media

Recent Stories

Shamim Bibi to fly to London for ailing son Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) warns ..

1 minute ago

Over 900,000 children to be vaccinated polio drops ..

1 minute ago

MCC beat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs graduates 1st batch of “Dubai Cust ..

13 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 action to be called in Urdu

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.