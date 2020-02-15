Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday will visit Lahore where he is scheduled to attend Sehat Sahulat cards distribution ceremony as a chief guest.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister will also visit Punjab Safe City Authority and inaugurate global portal of police service center, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister would also be given a briefing on safe city technology and its mechanism.