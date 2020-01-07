Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Malaysia on Jan 31st

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Malaysia on Jan 31st.PM will hold a very important meeting with his Malaysian counterpart and discuss matters related to unity of Muslim Ummah.PM will also inform his Malaysian counterpart about the reasons of not attending Malaysia summit.Pakistan was to attend Kuala Lumpur summit at which 250 politicians, Presidents and leaders including 400 representatives of 52 countries participated.Turk President Recep Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani were also invited to attend the summit.

PM had made a visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Bahrain after that it had been said that PM will not attend the Kuala Lumpur summit.PM was to attend Kuala Lumpur summit on Dec 18 but he could not participate in the summit after his visits to KSA, Bahrain and Switzerland.PM had met with Turk President Tayyip Erdogan during a summit held in Switzerland for refugees and taken him into confidence regarding his decision to not to attend Kuala Lumpur summit.