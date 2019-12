Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday will visit Peshawar.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He will also meet members of the provincial cabinet, PM office media wing in a news release said.